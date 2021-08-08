Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

BRO traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 812,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,319,000 after acquiring an additional 840,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 237.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,258,000 after acquiring an additional 773,281 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,245,000 after acquiring an additional 752,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $28,525,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

