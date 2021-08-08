Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.0943 on Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0943 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.05 million and $479.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003836 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000100 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,876,744 coins and its circulating supply is 21,775,043 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

