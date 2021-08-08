Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,190 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 365.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 159.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.44 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.