The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $40,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 7.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $238.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

