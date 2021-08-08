PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.0% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $68,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,141,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,169,000 after buying an additional 209,099 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

PEP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

