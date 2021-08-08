LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 4.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 12.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in LivePerson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. 835,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

