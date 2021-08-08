Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.65.

SIOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 165,218 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 313,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $95.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

