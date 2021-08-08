Phore (PHR) Market Cap Reaches $3.67 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Phore has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $20,371.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00194564 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,628,014 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

