Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. Viasat has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,296.75, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

