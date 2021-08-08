TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TCRR opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a current ratio of 32.60. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $562.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

