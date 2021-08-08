The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

NYSE BA opened at $231.33 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.