Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.230-$2.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.23-2.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Black Knight stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.75. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

