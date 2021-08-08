Carderock Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,327 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

AKAM opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

