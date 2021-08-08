Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 25,000 Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 249,427 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 211,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,721,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 922,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Shares of ATRS opened at $4.10 on Friday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $692.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

