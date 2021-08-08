Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,509 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 119.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.15. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

