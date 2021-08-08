Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,134 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,760 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $110.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

