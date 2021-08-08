Carderock Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 212,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,706 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $83.51 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

