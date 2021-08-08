Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBP. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

