Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE CBT opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.