Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.95. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.41.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,168,767.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $3,490,744.53. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 33.6% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 10.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 50.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

