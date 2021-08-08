Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $885,331.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $13.85 or 0.00030862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $149.08 million and approximately $885,331.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,882.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.56 or 0.06966046 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $575.11 or 0.01281351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00343877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00135280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.39 or 0.00609118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00339555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.47 or 0.00290679 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

