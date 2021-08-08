Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.