Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.28 Million Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,319,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,381 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $18,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

