Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37), Zacks reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:WMS opened at $115.72 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $124.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

