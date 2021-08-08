Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 8,284 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lyft by 15.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,686,000 after buying an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lyft by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,382,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,242,000 after buying an additional 116,830 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $38,134,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Lyft by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,208 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 574.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Truist boosted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

