Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.35.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

CLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

