Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Raised by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $234.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

