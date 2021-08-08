Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $259,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,525.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,440.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market cap of $189.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.