Brown Advisory Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $231.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $232.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

