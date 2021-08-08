Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $360,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

CNI opened at $107.86 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.