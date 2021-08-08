Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 21,843 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 69,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

