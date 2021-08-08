Parachute (PAR) One Day Volume Tops $253,501.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $253,501.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 641,196,269 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

