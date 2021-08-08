BonusCloud Market Capitalization Achieves $1.34 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $55,710.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00054357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.32 or 0.00842910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00101665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00040154 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

