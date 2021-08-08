Gems Hits Market Cap of $296,158.19 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Gems has a total market capitalization of $296,158.19 and $1,625.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gems has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00054357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.32 or 0.00842910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00101665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00040154 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

