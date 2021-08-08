Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

Shares of TRC opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $489.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -619.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

