Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 524 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

IWO stock opened at $303.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

