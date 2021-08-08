Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Invests $284,000 in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quidel by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 116,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quidel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James raised their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of QDEL opened at $125.01 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.27.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

