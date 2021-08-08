Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Decreased by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 6.1% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. United Bank increased its position in Facebook by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 53.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 31.1% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,362,470 shares of company stock worth $802,296,486. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $363.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.89. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

