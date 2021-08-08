iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,833,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock opened at $150.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.