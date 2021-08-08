Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 2.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,038,000 after purchasing an additional 47,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,023,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,985,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,521.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $926.88 and a 12 month high of $1,535.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,397.26. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $37,848,305 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

