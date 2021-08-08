Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 281.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 39.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 832.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $275.51 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $192.98 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,119.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.