Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Increased by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 3.5% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $321.83 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $322.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

