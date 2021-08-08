1,378 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $51,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.89 and a one year high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

