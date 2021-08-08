Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 71,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $157,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 424,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,928 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 142,324 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

