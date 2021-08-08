Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,565 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,210,000 after acquiring an additional 456,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,354 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,365,000 after buying an additional 1,733,596 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,504,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,856,000 after buying an additional 94,088 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

