iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 317.4% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $101.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.72.

