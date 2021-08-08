Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,015.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.12.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

