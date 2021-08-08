Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fure Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,812.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.14 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.