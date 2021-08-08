Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

