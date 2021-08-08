Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $375,000 in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDUS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Hovde Group cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.